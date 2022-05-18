Gambia: Pa Sulay Attracting Foreign Interest Amid Hereford Extension

17 May 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Pa Sulay Njie, former Gambia U-20 forward is currently attracting interest from foreign clubs amid interest from his current club Hereford FC who want to tie him down on an extension.

Njie joined National League North side Hereford in October where he impressed manager Josh Gowling but growing interest from clubs outside of England has led to contract talks with the Bulls, stalling to consider other offers.

Clubs from Czech Republic, Finland, Hungary, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates are interested in the 29-year-old.

Hereford ended the National League North on 12th position on the table with 55 points.

Pa Sulay's immense strength and finishing ability as a striker have seen him play for several teams in English football including Stoke City FC, Coventry City FC, Cheltenham Town FC and a few others.

With the striker right in his prime, it is not at all surprising that many top-flight teams are monitoring his progress and career. His versatility and ability to play as a winger makes him every coach's dream forward player.

