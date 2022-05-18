Sierra Leone: President Bio Congratulates New UAE President, Extends Condolences to the Government and People of the UAE

His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has met with the new President of the United Arab Emirates, UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, where he congratulated him on his election as President of the UAE.

President Al Nahyan was on Saturday, 14th May, 2022 elected President by the UAE Supreme Council, following the death of the Late former President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan late last week. During the meeting, President Bio conveyed his condolences to the People of the UAE and the bereaved family adding that the late President played significant role in the nation's building. He congratulated the new President and expressed hope that his leadership would continue to strengthen relations between the two countries. On his part, President Mohamed bin Zayed commended President Bio for the visit, noting that the gesture meant so much, especially during the moment of grief. He also spoke of the ongoing strides to deepen bilateral relations between the two countries. Also at the meeting was UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sierra Leone's Ambassador to the UAE, Rashid Sesay, members of the bereaved family and other top ranked officials of the UAE Government. His Highness President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President Julius Maada Bio enjoy very cordial and brotherly relationship. As the then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, capital and one of seven Emirates of the UAE, President Zayed sent a high-level delegation to Sierra Leone which explored areas of cooperation between the two countries and signed several agreements and Memoranda of Understanding in various sectors. Currently, the UAE is also constructing the 100-bed Mohamed bin Zayed Field Hospital in Port Loko, Northern Sierra Leone, named after the new President.