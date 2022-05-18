Kenya: UAP Old Mutual Group Rebrands to Old Mutual

UAP Old Mutual Group has rebranded to Old Mutual, the rebrand which has already taken place in Kenya and Rwanda and will later be followed by similar exercises in Uganda, South Sudan, and Tanzania which is expected to be completed in 2023.

The group says that the change signifies the company's confidence in its future in Kenya as well as its readiness to unlock more opportunities and more value for its customers, communities, and other stakeholders.

Old Mutual Kenya CEO, Arthur Oginga, while commenting on the brand was positive that the group will now be positioned to build its long-term savings, protection, investment, and lending businesses.

"East Africa is growing as a regional investment and business hub, with this growth comes new opportunities for Alternative Investments, innovation, and expansion, and as Old Mutual Kenya we are ready to partner with Kenyan customers, communities and stakeholders to ensure we harness this potential," he remarked.

CEO of Old Mutual Limited Iain Williamson, on his part noted that the group's commitment will be directed towards to growing and protecting the prosperity of customers and communities on the African continent.

As part of its strategy, the group will harness says it will harness African footprint to provide pooled cover for multinationals, product innovation and leveraging integrate financial services to realise economic growth.

Old Mutual has been operating in Kenya for more than 100 years. In 2014 it acquired a controlling stake in Faulu Microfinance Bank and a year later, it similarly acquired stake in UAP Holdings PLC (formerly UAP Holdings Limited), unifying the companies as UAP Old Mutual Group.