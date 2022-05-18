Zimbabwe: Catholic Bishop Munyanyi Burial Set for Saturday

THE burial of the late Roman Catholic Bishop, Emeritus Martin Munyanyi (66), who collapsed and died last Sunday is set for this Saturday at Driefotein Mission Park.

Official information says a mass in memory of the cleric will be held Thursday at his Shurugwi house where he met his fate.

Gweru Diocese Vicar-General Rev Father Simon Mavhiya confirmed the funeral arrangements.

"On Thursday at 1500hrs, a memorial mass will be held at his house in Shurugwi. On Friday May 20, at 1100hrs, a memorial service will be held at Regina Mundi High and on the same day, another vigil mass will be conducted at Driefontein Mission Park at 17:00 pm, while the last sendoff service and burial will be held on Saturday 21 May at 09:00hrs at Driefontain Mission Park," he said.

Bishop Rudolf Nyandoro, the current Gweru Diocese bishop, will preside over Munyanyi's burial.

The late clergyman served as the Gweru Diocese bishop for six years following his appointment in 2006 by Pope Benedict XVI, before retiring on medical grounds in 2012.

He succeeded the late Bishop Francis Xavier Mugadzi as bishop of the more than 196 000 Catholics in the Diocese of Gweru.

Munyanyi attended Beardmore Mine Primary School and Silveira Mission School before proceeding to Chishawasha to study for the priesthood, and was subsequently ordained priest on September 3, 1983.