An IED bomb blast in Balad district has wounded at least three people on Tuesday morning, officials said. The Somali security forces arrived at the scene and took the wounded to a hospital.

The chairman of the Balad court, the chairman of Marere village, and one of the HirShabelle elders are among the injured in the attack on the tea shop.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast but police believe Al-Shabaab was behind the carnage.