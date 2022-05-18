Somalia: Burundian Troops Regain Control of a Base Two Weeks After Attack

17 May 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Burundian troops under ATMIS along with Somali government forces have today taken control of El-Baraf village in the Middle Shabelle region peacefully.

Allied forces entered the area, taking control of military bases after Al-Shabaab's pull-out.

The residents said they are fearful of fighting in El Baraf between Al-Shabaab and the combined troops that made the comeback after two weeks.

Al-Shabaab attacked the base early this month and killed dozens of Burundian peacekeepers and wounded several in one of the deadliest raids on AU bases.

