Egypt's Ambassador Pays a Countesy Call On House Speaker

The Speaker of the Lower House Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (Madobe) received at his residence the Ambassador of Egypt on Tuesday.

Mohamed El Baz conveyed greetings and congratulations from the Speaker of the Egyptian Parliament Dr. Ali Abdel-Aal to Adan Madobe, who was elected last month.

The Ambassador commended the efforts of the Speaker of the House of the People in concluding the elections in a free and fair manner.

Somalia elected a new president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on May 15 after MPs voted for him during a contest against Farmajo, the outgoing president, and other candidates.