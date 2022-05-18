Somalia: Hassan Sheikh Mohamud Visits Villa Somalia to Meet Farmajo

17 May 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The new President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, HE Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, today visited Villa Somalia and met with the outgoing President, HE Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.

The two leaders discussed issues related to organizing the handover ceremony which is scheduled to take place next week.

Farmajo has already accepted the results of the May 15 election and congratulated the new President who won the race after garnering 214 votes against his rival's 110.

It is the first time President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has visited Villa Somalia since he was re-elected on May 15th, following a tough contest at the Afisone Tent in Mogadishu.

