Ghana: Barker-Vormawor in Court for Careless, Inconsiderate Driving

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, Convenor of the #FixTheCountry, yesterday, appeared before the Madina Circuit Court, charged with careless and inconsiderate driving.

Mr Barker-Vormawor, pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted GH¢30,000 bail with two sureties.

He was arrested by personnel of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) on Monday at East Legon.

Mr Barker-Vormawor, who has been arrested three times this year for allegedly threatening to overthrow the government, is currently charged for treason and being prosecuted by the state at the Tema High Court.

Following his arrest on Monday, Mr Barker-Vormawor took to his Facebook page and said "Very bizarre that I had never been arrested in life; yet, in just one year of #FixTheCountry activism, I have already been arrested three times.

"I have also been already sued three times, twice by the Ghana Police Service and the Electoral Commissioner. "

The accused has been in and out of court since February and was granted bail in the treason case last month.

Before he was granted bail, Mr Barker-Vormawor had an altercation with a magistrate over lack of jurisdiction by the court.

It was his case that the magistrate should not had entertained the prosecution since the court was not clothed with the authority to grant him bail.