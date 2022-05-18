Ghana: National Security Warns Public to Be Vigilant of Terrorists Threat

The National Security says it has cause to believe that the country was targeted for a possible terrorist attack and has thus asked all members of the public to immediately take charge of personal and communal safety.

A statement signed and issued by the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, in Accra yesterday said; "there is good reason to believe that the terrorists operating within the region have Ghana as a target and there is need to increase security measures and engage the public to be more careful."

Following a caution letter issued to religious bodies last Thursday, May 12, 2022, to enhance security at all places of worship, the statement called for heightened vigilance at all places of mass gatherings.

"We are making a strong appeal for heightened vigilance in areas of mass gatherings, especially at public places of entertainment and worship such as churches and mosques.

The employment of guards, security gadgetry and lighting of the areas surrounding public places would all help but nothing beats vigilance of each of us individuals taking personal responsibility and looking out for each other," it urged.

The statement further advised managers of public places and gatherings to be extra vigilant assuring that the security agencies will do all within their power to maintain security in the country.

"We want to reassure the public that the security agencies and all those charged with maintaining the security of the state are working hard to ensure the safety of our country and its people and we count on your continuing support in this endeavour."

The West Africa sub-region is facing a wave of terrorist attacks in recent years, allegedly, a spillover of happenings from the Sahelian regions.

Ghana's immediate neighbours; Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire and Togo have all experienced such attacks with security experts warning that the trend makes Ghana highly susceptible to an attack.

Last week, a new report released by the West Africa Centre for Counter-Extremism (WACCE) warned of a possible terrorist attack in the country, saying although Ghana has managed terrorist threats over the years, "yet Ghana has been so close to terrorism."

Earlier this month, the Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, at a meeting of West African Defence Chiefs, said this year alone, 840 attacks had been recorded in the region, resulting in 2,482 casualties.