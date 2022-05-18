Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Youth Demand Explanation From 'Disrespectful' Chinotimba

17 May 2022
263Chat (Harare)

In the video address to Zanu supporters in Muchini village, ward 29, Buhera South constituency, Chinotimba alleged that Mnangagwa was sending people to harass him and ensure that he is sidelined ahead of the 2023 elections.

"The word of God was preached here and people were liberated... and there are people who are saying that Chinotimba should die. I did not elect myself to this position. It's you who elected me and l did not impose myself to the position, what have I failed to do so that I (should) be removed (from) my position?" he said in the video.

However, in a statement to senior ZanuPF leadership, the group said Chinotimba crossed the line and must explain himself.

"We note with concern the trending video of Cde J chinotimba accusing our President Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa of imposing a candidate in Buhere Constituency. It is in this context that we demand from Cde Chinotimba a full explanation on the allegations he raised against the president," the letter reads.

The youthful group further accused Chinotimba of failing to respect Mnanganga in public as he did not acknowledge the title that the president carries.

"Of interest is how Cde J Chinotimba failed to acknowledge the country's President and ZanuPF's First Secretary in public by addressing His Excellency Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa as "Mnangagwa"

"This rebellious disregard does not set a good precedence to the youth especially when it comes from a war veteran. So we seek your guidance as the Youth League to get a full explanation as to what Cde Chinotimba meant," the group alleges.

