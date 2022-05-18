Nigeria: Background Check Can Curb Insecurity in Nigeria - Olukolade, Olugbodi, Others

Background Check, a group of security outfits which focuses on proper identification and verification of individuals, as well as obtaining accurate information and data, is a verifiable channel to curb insecurity in Nigeria

These are the views of Major-General Chris Olukolade (retd), former director, Defence Information; Dr. Adewale Adeagbo, Chief Operating Officer, Academy Halogen; Mr. Kola Olugbodi, Managing Director, Background Check International; Mrs. Amara Agbim, Founder, Nanny Academy, and Mr. Vivek Khana, President, Neeyamo Inc., USA, at a Webinar, with the theme: 'Curbing Insecurity in Nigeria: The Role of Background Check', organised by Background Check Intenational, BCI.

At the event, Olukolade stated that "the rate of insecurity in the country has become alarming and efforts should be geared towards addressing the scourge with workable strategies and pro-active measures. This is where Background Check is very essential.

"It gives insight into what others cannot see and also provide information about the security personnel manning the nation's security apparatus."

On his own, Olugbodi bemoaned the insecurity situation in the country, "which has reached an abnormal level. This should now become a source of concern to everyone."

He harped on the harmonisation of data by all the security agencies, while proper checks are conducted on individuals. "The need to verify the information provided by people is highly essential, as some have criminal records, yet they are part of the agencies."