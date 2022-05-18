Nigeria: Illegal Occupation of Secretariat - NURTW Members Storm Sanwo-Olu's Office Tomorrow

The leadership of Lagos State council of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, has concluded plans to stage a protest over what it termed 'continued illegal occupation' of its secretariat by the suspended former chairman, Mr. Musliu Adesanya, popularly called MC Oluomo.

NURTW had earlier directed members of the newly inaugurated Lagos State Park Management Committee, set up by the state government and headed by MC Oluomo, to vacate Ladoje, Agege, Lagos State secretariat of the union.

The Chairman of the Caretaker Committee for the state council of the union, Fatai Adesina (Akeweje), who disclosed the planned protest, said the vacation of the secretariat has become necessary, as MC Oluomo had renounced his membership of the union after being suspended by the national body over alleged insubordination, among other offences.

Adesina claimed that several petitions had been sent to the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, without response.

"The letter that was written today will be the last letter. We have the acknowledged copies of all the letters we wrote to the governor. These people are just playing games with us.

"Therefore, about 5,000 member of the NURTW will, on Thursday (tomorrow), stage a protest march to the governor's office, in Alausa, to lay our protest. We are ready to ground traffic in Lagos.

"If the illegal occupants of the secretariat are not removed by tomorrow this could lead to breakdown of law and order," Adesina warned.

Parts of the letter read: "The authentic members of the NURTW in Lagos State wish to inform your office that we shall stage a protest action to the governor's office, Alausa, Ikeja on May 19, 2022 to draw attention of government and heads of security agents to continuous illegal occupation of the NURTW State office in Agege by impostors masquerading as Parks Management Committee, whose activities have impeded the Lagos State NURTW Caretaker Committee members headed by Adesina from exercising full authority required to discharge its duties as stipulated in his appointment letter, issued by the National Chairman of the NURTW on April 14, 2022.

"It is on record that the authentic numbers of NURTW in Lagos State had exercise restraint in using offensive action to carry out its mandate till now despite provocations from members of the parks committee but our patience is exhausted."