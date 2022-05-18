Kenya: PSVs Plying Ngong Road to Terminate at Green Park From May 24

18 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The Nairobi Metropolitan Services has announced that Green park terminus will start operating on Tuesday next week.

The first Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) to commence picking and dropping of passengers at the terminus will be those plying Ngong' road and Argwings Kodhek.

"Starting 24th May 2022, all PSVs plying Ngong' road and Argwings Kodhek road will pick and drop passengers at the Green Park Bus Terminal," stated NMS DG Mohammed Badi.

Next to relocate operations will be Matatus plying Lang'ata road which will start operating at the terminus on May 27.

According to NMS, the capacity of the terminus will be 300 vehicles at any given time, and up to 20,000 matatus in a day.

The terminus hosts a police station, a level 2 hospital, restaurants, a supermarket and a parking bay for boda boda operators as well as a service bay for vehicles that break down.

Other bus termini being refurbished include Desai and Park Road, Fig Tree, Muthurwa and the Bunyala-Workshop Road junction.

