South Africa: Mpumalanga Treasury Welcomes New Trainee Accountants

press release

Mpumalanga Provincial Treasury welcomed thirty (30) new trainee Accountants to its Public Finance Management (PFM) Learnership Programme on Tuesday.

The trainees will be placed in various Provincial Departments, Municipalities, and state entities to undergo a three-year blended training Programme that is facilitated by the South African Institute of Professional Accountants (SAIPA).

This is the second group of trainees after the first successful group was recruited by the Provincial Treasury in 2019.

Speaking at the launch and induction of the second cohort of recruits, the General Manager: Assets and Liabilities Management, Mr. Cyril Dlamini said the Programme is part of the critical "pathway in the Department's mission to enhance fiscal discipline, accountability, and effective governance in PFMA and MFMA institutions through capable and professional workforce.

"We have committed ourselves to build appropriate capacity in the department as well as amongst all professionals within the financial administration to provide sound and credible management of public resources in the Province," he added.

The Programme is one of the many skills development initiatives that the Department is implementing to improve capacity in all financial management disciplines in the Province.

The Head of Education, Training, and Support at SAIPA, Mr. Karl Smith, welcomed the collaboration with the Mpumalanga Provincial Treasury, adding that it assists the institution to supply pool of competent and qualified accountants that are required by the economy.

All trainee Accountants have been allocated mentors who are qualified professional accountants at a management level at the provincial and local government spheres.

SAIPA has undertaken to provide hands-on support to the learners to make their blended training Programme a success as they join over three million accountants worldwide.

The Programme is offered at NQF level 8 (Honours). It includes academic and practical work experience to develop technical and practical competencies of the trainees.