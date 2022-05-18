Ghana: Asantehene Pays Lasts Respects to Juabenhene, Omanhemaa

Koforidua — The Chief of Kumawu, Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Koduah who represented the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, came to pay last respects to the late Omanhene of New Juaben Traditional Area, Daasebre Emeritus Oti Boateng and Omanhemaa, Nana YaaDaani II on Monday.

Being carried in a palanquin, BarimaTweneboaKoduah danced to signify he was in a state of mourning.

After the display in palanquin, he went to exchange greetings with Daasebre Otuo Siribour, Juabenmanhene who was the brother of the late Daasebre Emeritus Oti Boateng and chief mourner.

Other chiefs from outside New Juaben also came to pay their last respects to the two deceased royals.

The late Omanhene's wives, Oheneyire Comfort and Dora OtiBoateng also came to pay their last respects to their late husband.

Their entourage carried several good to be used on their husband as tradition demands.

Later on Sunday evening, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II visited the Yiadom-Hwedie palace of the New Juaben traditional area in Koforidua to bid farewell to the late Omanhene of New JuabenTradional Area, Daasebre Emeritus Oti Boateng and Omanhema, Nana Yaa Daani II.

He was followed by a long entourage who joined him to perform traditional rites to bid the two royal deceased farewell.

Thousands of residents in the New Juaben Traditional Area thronged the palace to catch a glimpse of the Asantehene who was modestly ushered down from his vehicle and walked on the palace street to wave the jubilant crowd who cheered him on.

The Asantehene was led into the palace where he sat in state and received dignitaries and other traditional rulers who paid homage to him.