Ghana: GCB Will Support Tourism Related Businesses - GCB MD

The Managing Director of GCB Bank PLC, Mr Kofi Adomakoh, has given assurance to support the tourism sector of the Ghanaian economy towards the realisation of the sector's potential.

He said the tourism sector had the potential to rake in more funds for the economy and that GCB would offer the necessary support to help the sector to flourish and generate more jobs for Ghanaians.

Speaking during a courtesy call on the Management of GCB Bank PLC by the Executive of the United Kingdom-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC) in Accra, Mr Adomakoh said the bank would extend financial and technical support to individuals and companies operating in the sector to transform tourism business and activities in Ghana and beyond.

The meeting attended by Steve Ababio and Gina Arthur, authors of the "Chasing Waterfalls," tour-guides and notebooks, was a follow up on the successful launch of the books and documentary in April this year.

Present at the meeting were Mr Samuel K. Aidoo, Executive Director, Wholesale and Investment Banking, Mr Eric Coffie, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer (CDMO), Mr Emmanuel KojoKwarteng, Head of Corporate Affairs and Mr Kofi Osei-Asibey, Executive Business Manager.

GCB Bank in its commitment to promote tourism and domestic businesses partnered the UKGCC to launch tour guidebooks, photobooks and exhibition designed to direct and give more information on Ghana's waterfalls.

The launch of the books and documentary was sponsored by GCB, Ghana's largest bank.

Mr Adomakoh stressed the need for stakeholders in the tourism sector to strategise to add value, promote and develop the tourism sector holistically.

The GCB MD noted that the partnership between Ghana and UK has been consolidated over the years and that the partnership between GCB and the UKGCC would help deepen the relationship for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

Mr Sam Aidoo on his part, said GCB had clear offerings for Ghanaians abroad and the tourism industry as a whole.

The Executive Secretary of the UKGCC, Ms AdjobaKyiama, expressed appreciation to the management of GCB for maintaining a healthy relationship with the Chamber and also supporting tourism development.

She said tourism offered a wonderful opportunity for the promotion of business activities and services in Ghana and the UK.

A co-author of the Chasing Waterfalls, Steve Ababio, announced that their work covered 29 waterfalls in a period of six months.