Ghana: Nkoranza Youth Attack Police ... Over Death of 28-Year-Old Trader

18 May 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The youth of Nkoranza in the Bono East Region have gone on rampage and attacked the Municipal Police headquarters, demanding justice for Albert Donkor, a 28-year-old trader.

The youth freed six suspects arrested by the police as armed robbers together with the Donkor.

According to Joy News there was total chaos at the police station as the youth protested the tagging and subsequent killing of Donkor.

The youth said Donkor is not an armed robber, demanding that those who killed him in custody, must be brought to book.

There was destruction to the vehicles parked at the Municipal Police headquarters as the reinforcement police team arrived to maintain peace and order.

According to the reporter, there were gunshots to disperse the crowd.

Earlier, the youth has blocked the road and burnt car tyres in Nkoranza and went ahead to attack the police headquarters.

Meanwhile, the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) has commenced investigations into the death of a suspected armed robber at Nkoranzain the Bono Region.

The suspect, Albert Donkor, was reported to have been engaged in robberies.

A statement signed by the Director General of the Police Public Affairs Directorate, DeputyCommissioner of Police(DCOP) KwesiOfori,copied the Ghanaian Times, confirmed commencement of probe into the death.

It said as part of a holistic strategy to tackle the menace of armed robbery, the Police Administration has since August, 2021, deployed special anti-robbery task forces to all robbery prone areas across the country.

"These special anti-robbery task forces have conducted a series of intelligence-led operations which have contributed immensely to the reduction of armed robbery incidents in the affected areas", the statement said.

It said in the Bono East Region, "Police gathered intelligence that a suspect, Albert Donkor, and a gang of five other suspected armed robbers, whose names are being withheld for investigation purposes, were involved in several armed robbery attacks in the region, including armed robbery attacks at Nkoranza on April 19 and 20, 2022."

DCOP Ofori stated that an operation was conducted during which, suspect Albert Donkor, was shot and rushed to the Holy Family Hospital for medical attention, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

He said following the death of Donkor, the Bono East Regional Police Command engaged the family of the deceased and other relevant stakeholders in response to their concerns regarding the incident.

