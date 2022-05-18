Zimbabwe: Delta Announces Return of Chibuku Neshamwari

DELTA Beverages has announced the return of the Chibuku Neshamwari, Zimbabwe's premier traditional dance competition, after a two year hiatus as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

It is set to kick off on May 28, first with provincial competitions before finals on a date and venue to be advised.

The festival is coordinated by the National Arts Council (NAC), Zimbabwe Traditional dance Association and sponsored by the beverage manufacturer through its Chibuku brand.

Bulawayo's Ezimnyama were the last winners in 2019, pocketing US$15 000.

"Good news, Chibuku Neshamwari Dance Festival is back! We are pleased to announce that Chibuku Neshamwari will roar to life on the 28th of May 2022," reads the statement.

"The property has over the years afforded dance groups global recognition and performances at various corporate and cultural events. This festival has become important in promoting and ensuring that traditional dances, which are one of our crucial intangible cultural heritages are celebrated. Dance and music have played an important part in the way people interact, celebrate and narrate our past. To this end, Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival has kept alive the many traditional dances that define the country and its people.

According to Delta Beverages the top three winning groups from each province will receive prize monies before they take on each other at the national finals.