Zimbabwe: Bulilima and Matobo in Quarantine Following Foot and Mouth Outbreak

VETERINARY officials in Matabeleland South Province have confirmed the outbreak of foot and mouth (FMD) disease in Matobo and Bulilima, dealing a major blow to the livestock industry in the region.

In a memorandum addressed to all government districts, Matabeleland South provincial veterinary director, Enart Mdlongwa, said the two districts have been put under indefinite quarantine.

"The province has been experiencing foot and mouth disease cases in parts of Matobo District, Bulilima , Gwanda and Beitbridge districts," he said.

"Control measures have been applied.

"However, the disease is still being noted in some areas of Matobo and Bulilima districts.

"For this reason, dear colleagues, we are putting Matobo and Bulilima under indefinite quarantine.

"Hard as the decision seems, we have no choice, bearing in mind our vaccine situation," wrote Mdlongwa.

FMD is caused by viruses that belong to the Enterovirus family.

Meanwhile, some farmers in Matabeleland North are also reportedly losing their cattle to heart water- a tick-borne disease which is prevalent during the rainy season.

The disease is said to be prevalent in Nyamandlovu, Nkayi and Lupane, where farmers are losing cattle due to the disease.