Zimbabwe: Duo Up for Rape and Armed Robbery

TWO Harare man from Kuwadzana Tuesday appeared before Harare Magistrate Yeukai Dzuda facing several rape and and armed robbery charges.

The two are McDonald Mutarangani Hukuimwe (32) and Trymore Nkomazana (28).

They were not asked to plead and will be back in court on June 3 after being advised to seek bail at the High Court.

It is alleged that on March 22 2022 the two together with their accomplice only identified as Sly attacked three friends in broad daylight.

The court heard it was around lunch time when they met Matarirano Manase, Douglas Rusike and their female friend whose identity is being protected.

The friends were on their way from Warren Park D going to Warren Park 1.

Mutarangani and his accomplices purported to be police officers and force marched the friends while they were handcuffed.

The reason for the arrest was not mentioned.

The court told the three that they were taking them to their station but separated the female victim from her two friends.

They allegedly took her to a secluded place where they took turns to rape her.

On May 4 2022 at around 1700hours the trio robbed Shacky Kazuru of his cellphone and US$1 480 after meeting him near a railway line in Aspindale.

They also allegedly attacked Godfrey Alickaa who was walking on the other side of the railway line and they threatened him before he surrendered US$2 700, his national identity card, bank cards and an itel P36 pro cellphone.

On May 6 2022 in the evening, they also allegedly attacked Denwell Mutize who had parked his motor vehicle along Bulawayo road at Thuli Service station after it had developed a fault.

They pounced on him and smashed the car's front driver's window and they ordered him off his car.

They allegedly took his laptop, Itel P37 pro lite, US$460 and they disappeared into the dark.

Their are also several other victims lined up to testify against the two.