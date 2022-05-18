Zimbabwe: Bogus Ex Zupco Employee in Court

A 29-year old former Zupco employee from Glenview has been taken to court after he stole a ticket book and issued 712 tickets before pocketing the loot.

Masuka James is now answering to fraud, theft, impersonation and escaping from lawful custody charges.

He appeared before Harare magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda, who remanded him in custody for bail application.

The court heard that on May 14, 2022, at Charge Office Bus Terminus, James took advantage of the absence of Zupco Conductors and he allegedly stole a Zupco Bus ticket book.

He then got into a bus which was destined for Chitungwiza, where he allegedly acted as a pre-ticketer and started issuing tickets, receiving ZW$100 from passengers with the book that he took from the other bus.

James allegedly pocketed all the money and entered into another bus, where he repeated the same trick.

Unfortunately, he was seen by one of the Zupco employees, Helen Matsvimbo, who identified him as a former colleague, leading to his arrest.

He was then taken to Harare Central Police Station, where he tried to escape by jumping over the counter before he bolted out of the charge office with officers in pursuit.

James was apprehended by Inspector Majuru before he could jump over the security wall.

Anesu Chirenje represented the state.