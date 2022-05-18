Zimbabwe: Youths Confront Chinotimba for Denigrating Mnangagwa

THE Zimbabwe Revolutionary and Patriotic Youth Network (ZIRAPAYON) has taken Buhera South legislator, Joseph Chinotimba, head on for calling the President Emmerson Mnangagwa by his surname.

Chinotimba accused Mnangagwa of imposing a more literate candidate in his constituency in a video that went viral a few days ago.

The youths said the lawmaker was wrong to address the President as "Mnangagwa" without showing respect.

ZIRAPAYON secretary for external affairs, Tendai Nyikadzino, said Chinotimba should explain his intentions.

"As Zimbabwe Revolutionary and Patriotic Youth Network, we note with concern the trending video of Cde J Chinotimba accusing our President, Cde E.D Mnangagwa, of imposing a candidate in Buhera Constituency," Nyikadzino said in a statement.

"It is in this context that we demand from Cde Chinotimba a full explanation on the allegations raised against the President.

"Of interest also is how Cde J Chinotimba intentionally failed to acknowledge the country's President and Zanu Pf's first secretary in public, addressing His Excellency Cde Dr ED. Mnangagwa as 'Mnangagwa'.

"This rebellious disregard to authority does not set good precedence to the youth, especially when it comes from a war veteran," he said.

The video shows Chinotimba addressing people in his constituency while dressed in his party regalia.

Chinotimba said he was voted into power by people, as such will not allow anyone to drive him away.

The lawmaker also said Mnangagwa was imposing candidates more literate than him, but his role was God given.