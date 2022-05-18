Nigeria: 2023 - Atiku in Kaduna, Promises Devolution of Powers to States, LGAs

18 May 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

"There is need for powers and resources to be devolved to states and LGAs for them to effectively do their work," Atiku Abubakar says.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has visited Kaduna in furtherance of his campaigns, seeking delegates and people's support in actualising his ambition of becoming Nigeria's president in the coming 2023 elections.

Mr Abubakar, interacting with the Peoples Democratic Party's delegates on Tuesday at the party's secretariat, promised to address issues of power devolution to states and local government areas (LGAs).

He explained that the federal government was overburdened and too strong. He said he believes that devolving power to states and LGAs would ensure effective administration.

"There is need for powers and resources to be devolved to states and LGAs for them to effectively do their work.

"My view is for the federal government to be small in size," Mr Abubakar said.

He promised to work with state governors, and national and state assemblies that would be elected, to amend the constitution for more powers and resources to states and LGAs.

He also promised to end insecurity and revive Nigeria's economy by resuscitating moribund industries.

He urged the delegates to support him in the primary elections.

On behalf of the PDP elders, former Governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi, said the PDP believed Mr Abubakar had the ability to deliver Nigeria.

