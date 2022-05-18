Malawi: Chakwera Says His Govt Is Best Placed to Address Economic Woes

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera says his administration remains best placed to address challenges emanating from the global economic crisis.

He has assured that his government is already working out strategies for enhanced improvement in the social and economic livelihoods of all Malawians irrespective of their political affiliations.

Chakwera made the remarks during a political rally in Mchinji on Tuesday. He said his government remained committed to the welfare of every Malawian and that he is the most concerned when Malawians when he sees Malawians struggling to access their basic needs.

He said within the two years he has been in office, his administration has introduced a number of programmes designed to improve the livelihoods of every Malawian.

"It's unfortunate that some people have chosen to be in amnesia. They have chosen not to remember the good that my administration has achieved over the two years I have been in government," said Chakwera.

He added, "We have achieved a lot. Soon, we will be showcasing what we have achieved."

At this point, Chakwera appealed to Malawians to rally behind his administration so that it delivers all the promises it made ahead of the Fresh Presidential Election (FPE).

Among others, the President said his administration is committed to bringing electricity and water to the rural masses; hence, the need for all Malawians to give him support.

"Let us have hope and faith that God is on our side. We will eventually cross the bridge and my government will deliver all that we promised you," said Chakwera.

At the same function, Chakwera warned that his government will not spare any health worker found stealing drugs from public hospitals.