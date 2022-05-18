Nigeria: KKN Records - Emerging Powerhouse in Nigerian Music Industry

KKN Records INC also known as KKN Music Group is a Nigerian music Label dragging market share with the bigwigs in the industry in Nigeria.

The top music record label is envisioned to manage the development of songs, production of music, manufacturing of merchandise, creative marketing and distribution of intellectual properties.

The record label is standing true to its vision as it is promoting some of the most promising and intriguing young artistes in the country.

Akeju, music executive to produce anti-discrimination song for ARDN Red Card Campaign

Rich Episode and Alvin Richkid; currently two of the most talented artistes in Nigeria, are signed to KKN Records INC.

Rich Episode recently released his hit song KKN Anthem featuring Alvin Richkid.

Likewise, the 'Make Money' track released by Alvin Richkid in which he also featured Rich Episode is a money spinner, as it is breaking all records on YouTube.

The music group has assured music lovers worldwide that the Label will be releasing two Music Videos from the Street EP Project, as well as carry out other mind-blowing activities before the end of 2022.

KKN Record INC also stated that it has embarked and completed different activities including Street EP release, and unveiled programs before December to entertain music lovers across the world.

The KKN Music group also emphasized that the Record Label was set up to assist young and talented artistes in the music industry to achieve their dream of singing and performing for the world.

The KKN management and recording INC further added that so far, over two Nigerians singers, Alvin Richkid and Rich Episode have been signed to the label and debut Street EP has been completed with two video's coming soon from the KKN project, adding that plans are already concluded to sign more artistes in the foreseeable future.