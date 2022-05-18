Zimbabwe: RTG Posts Strong Recovery As Q1 Earnings Match Pre-Pandemic Levels

17 May 2022
263Chat (Harare)

As a result, all the group's business units of hotel and accommodation, streaming and adventure posted significant growth.

In its Q1 trading update, group revenues in inflation terms were 306 percent up at ZWL$ 1.4 billion from ZWL$ 344 million same period in 2021 as occupancies for the quarter matched pre-pandemic level of 43 percent in 2019.

"Hotel occupancies for the division closed 43 percent up, a growth of more than triple the times from 12 percent recorded in 2021. Group witnessed an increase in conferencing business across the city hotels while resort hotels had strong recovery during Q1-22. Improved prospects for travel internationally are expected to consolidate the recovery of the Victoria Falls market," the group said.

The hospitality industry was the worst affected sector since the beginning of the COVID-19 as all travel was stopped to contain the spread of the virus.

The group's digital platform, Gateway Stream's contribution to total revenues to 11 percent from 5 percent in 2021 due to various partnerships that have been established.

Heritage Expeditions Africa recovered significantly from the effects of COVID-19. To date the tour operations subsidiary has registered an increased uptake in activities to 1 548 pax (persons) sold to date up from 470 pax sold during the same period 2021.

"The Gateway Stream and Heritage Expedition will continue to drive revenue growth going forward. Through expansion of the two revenue streams, the Group aims to generate increased cash flows as well as consolidate its position as a diversified tech-driven hospitality entity," the group said.

The group invested in modernization of its product portfolio by installing a brand new guest elevator at New Ambassador Hotel and new service elevator at Rainbow Towers Hotel and Conference Centre. It rolled out a 300 megawatt solar plant at Kadoma Hotel and Conference Centre.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X