Malawi: Govt Hails Spelling Bee for Promoting Reading Culture

Government has described the Spelling Bee Competition as one way of promoting reading culture among children in the country.

Director of Basic Education in the Ministry of Education, Grace Milner, said on Saturday in Lilongwe during the 2021-2022 Malawi National Spelling Bee Central Region competition.

She said the competition is enhancing learners with reading skills and habits as well as communication skills.

"This is a very important initiative because it enhances vocabulary if learners through reading and also building confidence to be public speakers," she said.

Milner said Spelling Bee compliments government's efforts to unlock literacy in ensuring that every learner spells, reads and writes.

In his remarks, World Vision Associate Director of Programs, Mavuto Kholowa said his organisation want to increase primary school children who can read so that they can contribute to Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, Equitable quality Education.

"We seriously intend to unlock literacy and we are basically targeting the rural areas in adding value education of children," he said.

However, Spelling Bee is an educational fun activity in which children compete in spelling out words used in English language.