Zimbabwe: State Assisted Funeral for Dr Maunganidze

Former top civil servant Dr Bradah Sylvester Maunganidze who died in Harare at the weekend has been granted a State-assisted funeral.

A great family man and candid civil servant, Dr Maunganidze died on Sunday at private hospital in Harare.

In a statement yesterday, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda confirmed the funeral help and sent his condolences to the Maunganidze family.

"I received with disbelief and deep sorrow news of the death on Sunday of a long-serving senior civil servant, Dr Bradah Dr Bradah Sylvester Maunganidze. Soft-spoken and affable, we remember the late Dr Maunganidze as a scholar, diplomat and bureaucrat who dedicated his working life to serving Government and his country with utmost loyalty, seriousness and professionalism.

"Because of his vast skills, Dr Maunganidze served in several capacities and stations within the civil service, in the process rising to the rank of permanent secretary. We shall fondly remember him for the good service he rendered to Government and our society, especially in education, intelligence, information and in diplomacy," he said.

"On behalf of His Excellency the President, Dr E.D Mnangagwa, Office of the President and Cabinet, and indeed on my behalf, I wish to extend my deep and sincere condolences to the Maunganidze family for losing a beloved husband, father and mentor. They are all the poorer with his demise which leaves a deep void in the family.

"May they derive solace from the knowledge that we share in their deep grief and irreparable loss. In recognition of his long service to Government, His Excellency the President has granted the late Dr Bradah Sylvester Maunganidze a State-assisted funeral. May his dear soul rest in eternal peace."

His interest in social issues saw him being a member of various international organizations.

He also wrote and presented numerous papers on human resource management, international peace and security and on human rights.

Dr Maunganidze started his working life as a school teacher at Razi Secondary School in 1981, a career he advanced until he left the teaching profession as a lecturer in 1990.

He then joined the President's Department and rose through the ranks to become a divisional intelligence officer, a post he left in 2001 when he was appointed liaison officer for France.

He held the diplomatic service post until 2003 when he was appointed consecutively to the following senior Government appointments: Principal Director in the Office of the President and Cabinet - Department of Anti-Corruption; Principal Director in the then Ministry of Information and Publicity; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism; and Special Assistant in the President's Office.

Dr Maunganidze was a holder of many professional and academic qualifications which included BSc, MSc, and doctorate degrees among various certificates.

He was also involved in a number of community-related activities which included being an advisor as well as being a board member of various organizations like ARDA, HelpAge Zimbabwe and Great Zimbabwe University (GZU).