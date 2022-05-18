Zimbabwe: Who Will Guard the Security Company?

SEVEN robbers armed with pistols, machetes and button sticks raided a security company in Harare early Monday morning and stole US$500, $600, four guns and a safe containing undisclosed amount of cash, among other things.

The incident occurred in Eastlea at around 1am where the robbers first attacked three security guards manning the premises. They then robbed them of US$500, $600 and three cellphones.

The gang then ransacked the company offices where they stole three pistols, a rifle, a safe containing various rounds of ammunition and various electrical gadgets.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"Police in Harare are investigating a robbery case which occurred on May 16, 2022 at around 0100 hours at a security company along Waterhill Avenue, Eastlea.

Seven unidentified suspects who were armed with pistols, machetes and button sticks attacked three security guards who were on duty before stealing from them, US$500 as well as $600 cash and three cellphones.

"The suspects ransacked the company's offices and stole a DVR, Laptop, company cellphone, cash (amount to be supplied), a pistol with serial number 178030, two Bruno Pistols with serial numbers 178033 and 740948 and a diplomatic tactical rifle, serial number ZA218739.

"A safe containing various rounds of ammunition was also stolen. Anyone with information to contact Harare Operation on 0242 748836, PGHQ WhatsApp on 0712 800197 or report at any nearest police station," he said.

In a related incident, detectives from the CID Vehicle Theft Squad have arrested John Mwale in connection with a case of involving the theft of a Toyota Allion vehicle which occurred on April 21 this year near Porta Farm in Harare.

The suspect and his two other accomplices who are still at large were given a lift by the victim in White House area near Kuwadzana alleging that they were going to Norton.

Along the way, the suspects attacked the complainant and stole the vehicle.

A report was made to the police and investigations led to the arrest of Mwale in the city.