Zimbabwe: Fundira Pens Thought-Provoking Book

Senior Arts Reporter

Renowned author and life coach Shingie Fundira has released a thought-provoking book entitled "Identity Crisis: Unlock The Hidden Treasure Within You".

The 115-page book was published by Dean Thompson Publishing and has received a warm response from those who have already accessed the soft copy on social media, with popular digital streaming rating the book at 20.

Fundira, who is based in the United Kingdom, is launching the debut non-fiction, inspirational tonight at Rainbow Towers where some of the reputable local motivational speakers and authors are expected to attend.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Fundira said the book was inspired by the identity crisis being faced in society.

She took advantage of the Covid-19 lockdown to pen the book.

"It took me about seven months to pen the book," she said. "The creative juices were overflowing and I took utmost advantage of the free time I had during lockdown.

"Whenever there is a crisis, there's always an opportunity to be seized. I would say that this is my prized possession, inspired by my life settings. Definitely, it will provoke you as it talks to you."

Fundira decided to write the "deep book", as she describes it, because she wanted to focus on self-worth, self-recognition and the desire to fit-in into a society that is inherently complex - characterised by cultural resistance, ignorance and or traditional manipulation.

"The challenge in my writing was of trying to balance work and finishing the book," she said. "I would say that I had some inevitable "dry writing" days. I didn't struggle to put the chapters together at all. It was all within, waiting to be unlocked.

"In fact, when you unlock your mind, you step into an ungovernable deep well that only you can lock. There is more to it as I will also be unlocking some hidden treasures, just watch this space."

Fundira was happy with the ratings so far she had been given by Amazon.

"I do believe that delay isn't denial and as aforementioned, there's a time and a season for everything," she said. "This season definitely feels right to unleash this poignant novelty. They say there's a season and a time for everything under the sun.

"I had to go through some trials, tribulations, setbacks and disappointments prior to fully becoming a seasoned author."

Asked how the book had changed her life so far, Fundira said it was like a seed which needed to be planted before it sprouted to life.

"Identity Crisis is about a real crisis that undeniably affects you and I in one way or another," she said. "We may choose to accept it, embrace it or remain naive or oblivious to its existence due to cultured mindsets. I identified my own identity crisis through honest introspection and having hard talks with the man in the mirror.

"I had to do something about the inner being, emotions and somewhat oppressed sentiments, and hence the title inspiration. Conversations with other like-minded people solidified the title," she said.