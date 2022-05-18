Zimbabwe: Waison Wins 2022 Exide Marathon

Sports Reporter

BLESSING Waison was a bundle of joy after he won the 2022 Exide Marathon at Old Georgians Sports Club on Sunday.

Waison of Cadence Athletics Club crossed the finish line first in 2hrs 18mins 26sec ahead of Witness Patrick (2hrs 19mins 16sec) from the same club.

Third place went to veteran Kelvin Pangiso of ZPCS in 2hrs 21mins 16sec.

Waison, who was running a 42km event for the third time after leaving the 21km races, said he was very happy for the win and is now looking forward to other up-coming national and international races like the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon and some races in South Africa.

"I am very happy for winning the Exide Marathon which is my third race in the 42km. The race was tough as the field was changed from the one we were used to. The terrain was challenging but I am happy that I improved my time which gives me hope that I am getting better with each passing race.

"I have been training hard and this will give me confidence as I am looking forward to the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon. I managed to win having finished second in the previous race when I started to run the 42km last year. It started here at the Exide Marathon so I have improved a lot to come back and win," said Waison.

Last year's winner in the men's category, Lyno Muchena, finished fourth in 2hrs 27mins 25sec and Tatenda Hove in 2hrs 28mins 26sec completed the top five. The women's race was won by Olivia Chitate of ZRP who crossed the finish line in 2hrs 51minutes 25seconds as Trypina Picardo was second in 2hrs 57mins 25sec.