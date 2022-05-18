Zimbabwe: Tobacco Farmers Urged to Be Aware of Criminals

Mashonaland East Bureau

POLICE in Mashonaland East Province are urging tobacco farmers in the province to be wary of some unruly elements who target them on their way from tobacco auction floors, robbing them of their valuables.

The robbers target farmers who transport their tobacco crop, especially during the night and rob them, before they proceed with the tobacco to auction floors for sale.

Ever since tobacco sales floors were decentralised in the wake of Covid-19, Zimbabwe has recorded an increase in armed robbery cases targeting tobacco farmers.

Recently, police spokesperson for Mashonaland East Province Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi toured tobacco auction floors in Marondera where he engaged farmers over the issue and urged them to be on the lookout of armed robbers.

"If you get paid here or withdraw your money from the bank, please, do not disclose any of that to anyone. It is safe for you to go straight home before robbers pounce on you. No one should know your transactions at all," he said.

"We also advise you not to transport your bales during the night. Why at night? Even if you hire a truck, tell the owner that you want your bales to be transported to the auction floors during the day. Most of the robberies occur during the night.

"Also, do not trust strangers; do not use mushikashika whenever you want to travel from one point to another. We have recorded a lot of cases where people are being raped and robbed and fell prey in these mushikashika, we do not want you to be victims of crime. And please whenever you fall victim to robbers, quickly report to the police so that we can also respond quickly."

Ms Patience Munguni of Voedsel Tobacco thanked the police for their increased visibility especially at auction floors.

"Farmers are vulnerable and police presence at auction floors is good because robbers would not dare come near them.

"As a company, we do not give farmers cash here at the floors. We deposit it in banks then the farmer would withdraw it at his or her time. Robbers would not know when our farmers would then visit the bank for those transactions."

Mr Golden Chivandire, a tobacco farmer from Wedza, commended the police for the programme.

"We thank you our police for your visibility here at auction floors and the awareness campaign. The education is relevant and will help us farmers to be safe in the wake of rising cases of armed robbers targeting farmers," he said

Last year, four armed robbers intercepted a truck laden with 120 bales of tobacco destined for auction floors in Marondera and stole 50 of them before disappearing.

The incident occurred near the Two Boy area in Village 17.

Before robbing the truck, the assailants fired a shot directly at the truck driver and narrowly missed him, forcing him to stop the vehicle.

They pulled him together with another passenger and handcuffed them before leaving the duo lying face down on the ground.