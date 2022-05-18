Namibia: IPC Expels Smith-Howard

Walvis Bay — The Independent Patriots for Change expelled senior party member and former chairperson of the Erongo Regional Council Ciske Smith-Howard yesterday.

The party last week told Smith-Howard to resign or either get fired before 13 May.

Contacted yesterday for comment, the general secretary of the party Christene !Auchamus said they would issue a statement in due course. Howard was informed via a letter by the party on Monday.

She was also asked to surrender her membership card to the party.

However, it is still not clear why exactly Smith-Howard was expelled from the party.

According to the letter seen by New Era yesterday, the steering committee of the IPC, in light of Smith-Howard's refusal, resolved to institute the recommendation of the arbitration committee that was made earlier.

"You are hereby informed that your membership of IPC has been terminated with immediate effect from receipt of this letter as notified electronically on or otherwise. Please take note that you are no longer a member of IPC or its functionaries. IPC no longer has any obligations whatsoever towards you," the party stated in the letter.

According to IPC, Smith-Howard no longer has any legitimate basis to remain on as the Swakopmund constituency council, and she should surrender her membership card.

Smith-Howard joined IPC during their election campaign and became the party's candidate for the Swakopmund constituency position, where she won with 5 688 votes.

She was ultimately also elected as chairperson of the Erongo Regional Council.

However, she was restrained by the party after IPC found out she was allegedly not living in the constituency she was representing.

Smith-Howard was reinstated earlier this year but resigned after a brief stint when fellow IPC councillor Donatus Tegako tabled a vote of no-confidence motion against her.

Smith-Howard could not be reached for comment yesterday.

Meanwhile, spokesperson for IPC Imms Nashinge yesterday said charges that were levelled against Smith-Howard are between the party and her; hence, they will not be revealed to the public.

"We want to close this chapter and move forward. We have better things to do. We are a diverse party, and it is up to us, as party members, to uphold our party constitution," Nashinge said. - edeklerk@nepc.com.na