Kenya: Odinga-Karua Presidential Ticket Most Preferred - Tifa

Nairobi — The latest research by Trends and Insights Africa (TIFA) has placed Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga popularity ahead at 39 percent after choosing Martha Karua as his running mate.

According to the study, Deputy President William Ruto whose running mate is Rigathi Gachagua trails Odinga who is the Azimio coalition Presidential candidate at 35 percent.

Wiper Party leader and Presidential candidate Kalonzo Mustoka comes a distant third at 2 percent.

Lead researcher Tom Wolf stated that the poll showed Odinga has gained in popularity since the last survey by 7 percent while Ruto has dropped in popularity by 4 percent

The poll which was conducted on Tuesday after the expiry of the deadline for presidential aspirants to name their running mates also indicated that Azimio La Umoja is popular in five zones while Kenya Kwanza Alliance enjoys popularity in 4 zones.

"Note numbers of voters in zones is very different, so this doesn't reflect on who the winner is," stated Wolf.

On Political alliance support, the poll indicated that Azimio is leading at 38 per cent, followed by Kenya Kwanza with 28 per cent, OKA 3 per cent, while the Undecided stands at 31 per cent.

The survey also shows that Odinga still popular among older Kenyans.

According to TIFA, over 100 of their staff did telephonic interviews, and collected 1117 samples starting 8 am until evening.

They reported that all the interviews were recorded.