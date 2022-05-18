Mauritius: Prime Minister Jugnauth Sheds Light On Registration of Electors By the Electoral Commission

press release

The present constitutional and legal provisions relating to General Elections, including the provisions for the registration of electors, have stood the test of time and served the country well by guaranteeing political and social stability. Since independence the present electoral system has consistently delivered credible and free and fair elections acknowledged internationally and contributed significantly to Mauritius being recognised as a full democracy.

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, made this statement, today at the National Assembly, in reply to a Private Notice Question as regards the registration of electors by the Electoral Commission.

Prime Minister Jugnauth stated that the Constitution guarantees the voting right of every eligible citizen, provided he or she is duly registered as an elector in a particular Constituency. The qualifications and registration of electors are governed by the provisions of sections 42, 43 and 44 of the Constitution and Part II of the Representation of the People Act, he added.

The Office of the Electoral Commissioner (OEC), he stated, compiles a new Register of Electors, in accordance with the provisions of Part II of the Representation of the People Act. The exercise for the registration of electors, he said, is carried out in two distinct phases namely a house to house inquiry in the beginning of the year, and a country-wide registration of electors in various registration centres in the month of May.

As regards restricting the right to registration to Commonwealth citizens having resided in Mauritius for a minimum of five years, Prime Minister Jugnauth highlighted that the Constitution confers voting rights upon Commonwealth citizens who satisfy the age and residence criteria laid down in section 42(1) of the Constitution.

He indicated that the practice of registering qualified Commonwealth citizens as electors has existed since independence and similar practice of granting voting rights exists in other Commonwealth countries, including the United Kingdom. For the 2019 General Elections, he informed that 838 citizens from 22 Commonwealth countries were registered as electors.

Speaking on the present system of Registration of Electors, he underlined that any person attaining the age of 18 after 15 August will not be entitled to vote in case elections are held after 16 August, as his/her name will not appear on the register until the next registration exercise is completed and takes effect on the 15 August of the following year.

In order to overcome difficulties concerning the registration process, he stated, consideration may be given to registration of electors being made a continuous process until the date the writ of elections is issued, as recommended by the Sachs Commission. He also urged for a more holistic approach that would encompass other fundamental changes needed to our electoral system.

With regard to securing a state-of-the-art Information Technology system, Prime Minister Jugnauth indicated that the Central Informatics Bureau strongly supported the need to invest in latest technologies so as to improve end user operations and to take advantage of new features and services.

He recalled that the State Informatics Ltd has been the IT solution provider of the OEC since 1993. Presently, he stated, the Office is using the application J2EE Technologies which already has an in-built security system.

The software, he indicated, is installed on a secured local area network and the system can only be accessed through a dedicated login and password. An audit trail, he added, is also available to keep track of any amendments.