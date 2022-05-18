Liberia: President Weah Appoints LTA, LACC Commissioners

His Excellency, Dr. George Manneh Weah has appointed commissioners of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) and Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC).
The Liberian Chief Executive named Osborne Diggs and Israel Akinsanya as Commissioners of Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA).
At the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), the President nominated Cllr. Dave A. Wilson as Commissioner.
The Commissioners' appointments made late Tuesday, May 17, 2022, are subject to confirmation by the Honorable Liberian Senate where applicable.