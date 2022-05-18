West Africa: President Weah Receives Letters of Credence From Ambassadors of South Africa, Gambia, Czech Republic And Ecowas

Monrovia — The President of the Republic, Dr George Manneh Weah, has received Letters of Credence from Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of South Africa, The Gambia, Czech Republic as well as the ECOWAS Commission.

The letters were presented by Mr. M. Igbal Jhazbhay of South Africa, Mr. Alieu Jammeh of The Gambia, Mr. Jan Furry of the Czech Republic and Mrs. Josephine Nkrumah, new head of the ECOWAS Mission in Liberia.

President Weah, receiving the ambassadors separately at the Executive Mansion on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, welcomed them to Liberia and assured them of his government's commitment to upholding and strengthening the bilateral ties Liberia shares with their respective countries and entity.

Welcoming Ambassador M. Igbal Jhazbhay of South African first, the President highlighted the excellent relationships existing between the two countries, stating that Liberia was pleased with the way things have evolved since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1997, evidenced by the opening of embassies near their respective capital cities: Pretoria and Monrovia.

The Liberian leader assured the new South African envoy of Liberia's commitment to collaborating with his country and the international community in ensuring peace and security in Africa and the rest of the world.

President Weah assured the South African ambassador that Liberia "remains committed to strengthening the already good brotherly relations existing between Liberia and South Africa."

He expressed optimism that the two nations will explore many more avenues in the spirit of South/South Cooperation during Ambassador Jhazhbay's tour of duty in Liberia.

The Liberian President implored Ambassador Jhazbhay to extend his sincere greetings to the President of South Africa, Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa.

In brief response, the new South African Envoy thanked the Liberian President for the warmth reception, while expressing hope that the best team should win when the two countries during the AFCON qualification. Liberia is paired against South Africa.

Also receiving letter of credence from Mr. Alieu Jammeh, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of The Gambia, President Weah shared light on how far the two countries have come in their diplomatic ties.

"I welcome you to Liberia and let me express my satisfaction with the strong ties and cordial relationship existing Liberia and The Gambia," the President said, adding that his government will continue to foster closer ties and bond of friendship between the two countries and peoples.

President Weah wooed the Government of The Gambia to explore investment opportunities in Liberia, especially in the Tourism and Trade and Agriculture, and expressed hope that Ambassador Jammeh's preferment would engender renewed zeal in working together to strengthen bilateral ties.

The new Gambia Ambassador, in response, thanked the President for receiving him and for the kind sentiments expressed.

Welcoming the Ambassador of Czech Republic, Mr. Jan Furry, President Weah reminisced Liberia/Czech bilateral ties since 1998 and how the two countries collaborated very closely on issues of national and international dimensions.

Dr Weah said: "I will like to welcome you on behalf of the people of Liberia and in my name. You may be aware that the diplomatic relationship between Liberia and the Czech Republic was established in 1998."

The President also stated that his government desires to strengthen and intensify the already existing bilateral cooperation between the two countries, with a specific focus on education, health, agriculture, and human resource development at all levels.

"Since my incumbency as President, my government has focused on creating a conducive environment for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and business in general. It is in this context, we welcome Czech investments in Liberia by exploring business opportunities in the area of transport, health, agriculture, mining as well as education and youth empowerment."

The President recalled the Czech's assistance to Liberia in power generation, the training of the Liberian Police, and the attachment of Czech security officers to the United Nations Mission in Liberia during the civil conflict.

He also assured him of his government's willingness to work with the new envoy to further strengthen the bilateral ties between the two nations.

Also receiving the newly designated head of the ECOWAS Mission in Liberia, Mrs. Josephine Nkrumah, President Weah expressed appreciation to the Commission for her preferment and the confidence it reposed in his leadership as well as the continuous level of interest shown in Liberia.

He took specific note of the role ECOWAS played in the restoration of peace in Liberia, and at the same time reiterated Liberia's zero tolerance for the unconstitutional removal of democratically elected governments by military forces in the sub-region.