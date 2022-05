Eritrean Ambassador to Sudan, Mr. Isa Ahmed Isa delivered a message of President Isaias Afwerki to Gen. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, Chairman of the Sovereign Council of Sudan, and Vice-Chairman Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.

The message of President Isaias focuses on strengthening bilateral ties as well as the contribution Eritrea could make, as a neighboring country, for Sudan to resolve its internal problem and play a due role in the region.