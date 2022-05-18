Eritrea: Biniam Ghirmay Makes History

17 May 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrean Biniam Ghirmay, member of the Belgian Intermarche Club makes history by becoming the first black African cyclist to win stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia.

Biniam Ghirmay won the stage by finishing the 196 km with 4 hours, 32 minutes, and 7 seconds followed by one of the strong sprinters Van Der Poel, a Dutch member of Alpecin-Fenix.

In this stage, Merhawi Kudus, a member of EF Education-EasyPost finished 60th while Natnael Tesfatsion, a member of Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli finished 72nd.

