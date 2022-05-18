Gambia: Govt to Release 'White Paper' On TRRC Recommendations

The Government of the Gambia has announced its intention to release the White Paper on the Recommendations of the just concluded Truth, Reconciliation and Reparation Commission (TRRC) report.

The development came following the conclusion of a two day intensive Cabinet session which offered Ministers the opportunity to review the draft white paper that was developed to look into the recommendations of the TRRC's report.

According to the information from the Presidency, President Adama Barrow presided over a two-day intensive Cabinet session where cabinet Ministers reviewed the draft White Paper that was developed to look into the recommendations of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission's (TRRC) report.

Speaking to reporters after the session, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice Dawda Jallow, said Cabinet's conclusion on the Government's stance on all the recommendations in the TRRC report, will be released on schedule on Wednesday 25th May 2022.

Minister Jallow seized the opportunity to congratulate all Gambians for the U.S Senate's unanimous passing of a bipartisan resolution recognizing the free, fair and peaceful December 4th 2021 Presidential and April 9th 2022 National Assembly elections in the Gambia.

As a reminder to the readership, the TRRC was a Truth Commission that was set up in the Gambia to investigate all alleged human right violations said to have been committed under the regime of former president Yahya Jammeh, from 1994 to 2017. The Commission had sittings and worked from 20th July 2017 to 15th October 2018, when their term ended.

The Commission's investigation highlighted many abuses alleged to have been committed under Yahya Jammeh's rule, and released a final report on recomendations on the names of individuals alleged to have perpetrated the alleged atrocities during the Jammeh era.