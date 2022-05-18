Liberia: Police Officer Family Demands Cause of Death - Writes Pres. Weah

The family of deceased Police Support Unit (PSU) Officer Mr. Prince John Hiama has written an open letter to President George Manneh Weah, Justice Minister, Cllr. Frank Musa Dean and Liberia National Police (LNP) Inspector General Col. Patrick T. Sudue, seeking their assistance in establishing the circumstance surrounding the officer's death.

The late Officer Hiama's uncle who resides in the United Kingdom, Mr. Massirfufulay Kpehe Musa (CKA Maz Musa), complained that few weeks ago, he lost his 34 - year - old nephew Mr Hiama, a member of the PSU who was serving the LNP.

Mr. Musa said on Wednesday, 20 April 2022, his nephew was reportedly found unconscious and without shirt, lying in a field a few yards away from his accommodation (a police compound in Bong Mines), and later pronounced dead after being transferred to Monrovia for medication.

According to Mr. Musa, his nephew was posted in the Bong Mines area about three or four months prior to the incident.

"Sirs, I come to you with a heavy heart to seek your assistance from your offices to kindly help the family in this matter," Mr. Musa wrote.

This paper has contacted the Liberia National Police surrounding the grievances of the late Officer Hiama's family. But Police Spokesman Moses Carter says police officers are not able to tell him where the complaint has been filed.

"I did, but the officers are not able to tell me where the person [file] their complaint. Well, they are not able to tell me whether the complaint will reach the IG (Inspector General) or not the IG," said Mr. Carter on Tuesday, 17 May 2022 in a phone conversation with this paper.

However, Mr. Musa explained that early in the morning of Wednesday, 20 April 2022, family members had spoken with Mr. Hiama and he was seen washing his clothes during a video chat.

But he said the family lost contact with Mr. Hiama from about 10:00 am until about 18:00 when his mother phoned his number and was informed that her son was found unconscious and taken to a clinic in Bong Mines.

"According to my sister, she phoned a police commander for assistance in transferring her son to the JFK Hospital in Monrovia that evening, but the commander instead began using foul words and switched his phone off," Mr. Musa alleges.

On the following morning, Musa said his sister, who is Officer Hiama's mother, went to Bong Mines and brought her only child to Monrovia to seek better medical attention.

"Sadly, he passed away on 22nd April 2022 and he was interred on 07th May 2022," said Mr. Musa.

According to him, when Mr. Hiama passed away, the family registered the case with the Liberian National Police for an investigation into circumstances leading to how he was found unconscious when he was supposed to be on police assignment with the Liberian National Police.

Disappointingly, he said, there has been no formal account of how Hiama met his fate.

See Mr.Musa's the Letter Below:

"Honourable Abraham Darius Dillion, Senator of Montserrado County - Republic of Liberia

Cllr Frank Musa Dean, The Minister of Justice and Attorney General - Republic of Liberia

His Excellency Dr George Mannah Weah, President of the republic of Liberia

Dear Sirs:

I hope this letter finds you well. First and foremost, I wish to commend you for serving your people (the Liberian people) with diligence.

My name is Mr Massirfufulay Kpehe Musa (CKA Maz Musa), an ordinary citizen of the Republic of Liberia, living in the United Kingdom. Few weeks ago, I lost my thirty-four year old nephew (Mr Prince John Hiama), a member of the Police Support Unit (PSU) who served the Liberian National Police. Mr Hiama was assigned in the Bong Mines area about three/four months ago.

On Wednesday, 20th April 2022, Mr Hiama was reportedly found lying in a field few yards away from his accommodation (a police compound in Bong Mines) without shirt and unconscious (please see photos).

Early that morning, family members had spoken with Mr Hiama and he was seen washing his clothes during a video chat. The family lost contact with Mr Hiama at about 10:00am until at about 18:00 when his mother (my sister) phoned his number and she was informed that her son was found unconscious and taken to a clinic in Bong Mines.

According to my sister, she phoned a police commander for assistance in transferring her son to the JFK Hospital in Monrovia that evening, but the commander instead began using foul words and switched his phone off. On the following morning, my sister went to Bong Mines and brought her only child to Monrovia to seek better medical attention. Sadly, he passed away on 22nd April 2022 and he was interred on 07th May 2022.

When Mr Hiama passed away, the family registered the case with the Liberian National Police for investigation into circumstances leading to how he was found unconscious when he was supposed to be on police assignment with the Liberian National Police.

Disappointingly, there has been no formal account of how our son who the Liberian National Police (LNP) owed a duty of care not only as a citizen of Liberia, but as an employee of the LNP met his fate.

Sirs, I come to you with a heavy heart to seek your assistance from your offices to kindly help the family in this matter.

Thank you in advance"