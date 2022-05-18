Tanzania: Stakeholders Nod to 23.3pc Salary Increment

A CROSS section of stakeholders yesterday reacted with accolades to the recently announced salary increment for public servants, emphasizing on control of inflation to protect workers from digging deeper into their pockets.

They argued that the 23.3 per cent increase in minimum wage will be more meaningful with good control of service and goods prices. Recently, President Samia Suluhu fulfilled her promise to improve workers welfare, a pledge she made on International Workers' Day, celebrated annually on May 1.

The stakeholders were speaking yesterday during the dialogue held virtually through zoom meeting to discuss the 23.3 per cent increment and improvement of workers' welfares during the current regime. Giving his remarks, Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania (ELCT) Bishop Benson Bagonza, of Karagwe Diocese commended President Samia's move to lift up workers' welfare after a prolonged wait.

Bishop Bagonza, however, advised the government to ensure inflation rate is controlled to enable workers to benefit from the increment. "I appeal to the President's assistants and economic experts to make sure they devise measures to control inflation to make these government's efforts have positive impacts to the people for the betterment of the country," he said.

On his side, Sheikh Hemed Jalala, Head of the Shia Ithnasheri, said the salary increment shows the love, caring and compassion of President Samia and her government to Tanzanians.

"This bold decision by the government has pleased people since people's pockets will be swelled and bring peace of mind, as a result contributing to the country's peace as well," Sheikh Jalala disclosed.

Elaborating on the 23.3 per cent increment, the Minister of State in the President's Office, Public Service Management and Good Governance, Jenista Mhagama, said the government has allocated 9.7tri/- for paying salaries in the 2022/23 financial year, up from 8.1tri/- in the 2021/22 fiscal year.

Minister Mhagama also urged public servants to stay calm and ignore distortions making rounds in some social media over the increment, saying the pay rise will be reflected in their July salaries. The minister disclosed further that the government has done a lot to ensure the wellbeing of the public servants including recruiting new employees and decreasing the PAYE by 1.0 per cent in 2020/21 as well as promoting qualified workers. Also, the government has facilitated the re-categorization of 21,204 workers whereby over 4.3bn/- was allocated to facilitate the exercise.

"We praise President Samia for caring and her effort to ensure workers welfare improved, something which increases workers' morale for working hard," said the minister.

However, the Minister Mhagama disclosed that she will meet with all government's Human Resource Officials (HROs) in the country to remind them to work diligently and observe the rights of workers, including promotions.

Contributing, the ruling party CCM's Secretary General Daniel Chongolo commended the move by the President, who doubles as the party's Chairperson, and said the decision is part of implementation of the party's manifesto, which among many other things, seeks to improve workers' welfare .

On the other side, Trade Union Congress of Tanzania (TUCTA), president Tumaini Nyamhokya applauded the salary increment, saying it is a huge move which aimed at raising workers' morale.

He acknowledged that the government was doing a lot and many good things were underway. However, he asked the government to ensure that more is done in resolving various issues of workers.

Director General of the Public Service Social Security Fund (PSSSF), CPA Hosea Kashimba disclosed that the 23.3 percent salary increment means that the social security fund will beef-up collections and improve pension benefits to the workers.