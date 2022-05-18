Liberia: Bill Rogers Foundation Donates to Konoquelleh Public School

18 May 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Naneka Hoffman

Bill Rogers Youth Foundation in partnership with Kutoa Afrika has donated one hundred sixty (160) armchairs to the Administration of Konoquelleh Public School in Woryan Town, Cinta Township, Margibi County.

Speaking on Monday, May 16, 2022, in Margibi County, at the Konoquelleh Public School during the donation ceremony, the Acting President of the foundation Precious G. Olukoya said, it was a very sad moment to see kids sitting on the floor to learn.

She said that they thought it wise to help the school to change their story through the help of sister partner Kutoa Afrika with the donation of 160 Armchairs to the school.

Margibi County Education Officer, Stephen H. Toe thanked the Bill Rogers Youth Foundation and partner for the kind gesture to the school and students, adding that it's timely and welcoming.

CEO Toe said the foundation will always be remembered for the intervention and his doors are open at all time.

He said in the absence of education, there will be no future leaders, and called on local authorities and peaceful citizens to emulate the good gesture of the Rogers Foundation to lift school kids off the floor in improving their learning environment.

