Liberia: Ex-Senator Ballout Engages Citizens Ahead of 2023

Maryland County — Amidst two consecutive defeats in 2014 and 2020, respectively, Maryland County former senator John A. Ballout is rallying Marylanders, seeking their views on whether he should recontest during the pending 2023 election.

The engagement with his kinsmen was noticed during a recent visit to the county.

According to Mr. Ballout, since he left the Senate, there has been no improvement made by Maryland County's current lawmakers.

He claimed the county made progress during his stay in the Senate, but since he left, there is nothing that the current Maryland lawmakers can show in terms of development.

"Let me say this; I challenge any of these current lawmakers to show me what they have done for this county because you can see since I left, only what I have done for the county is what you can see." He alleged.

The former lawmaker recalled renovation of the Pleebo and Harper City Halls, lobbying for the extension of ECO and International Bank, Partner In Health, to the county, and engaging the company heads to have constructed a youth center, among others.

He said that during his stay, some community radio stations in the county benefited from US$15,000 he lobbied for, including elevation of Tubman College to Tubman University in Harper City.

He also disclosed that he has engaged the people of Barrobo, Maryland County Electoral district#3 to provide a land space that is currently being occupied by the Tubman University, cocoa and rubber farmers.

The former senator also said during his term, that there was good working relationship among members of the County legislative caucus than what it's now, recalling that he was always one of those lawmakers who was the first to arrive during their meetings and the last to leave.

"Let me say this, it was because of that good relationship I had with my colleagues that brought out some of our county development funds for which you have seen some of these developments in almost all of the districts of the county.

But since I left, has the county received some of the developments founds?" He asked.

Ballout: "So, Maryland needs people like John Ballout, who will knock on the doors of the minister of finance, including other ministries in order to engage our people back home."

However, he noted that despite not being successful in the past two consecutive elections, he still believes that he can bring change once he is given another opportunity to serve the people of the county.

"So, my people, let us not look at the issues about how long but how well this person can do the job because I believe with John Ballout, Maryland can move forward because you all saw what I have done during my nine (9) years in the Senate. You can see, since I left, the current lawmakers can't disclose to you any tangible development they have brought back to the county."

"Look, let me tell you Maryland County has lost many developments since I left the Senate and it's some of the reasons why I still want to continue at the Senate in order for me to give those things that are lacking to my county. See what we have done during our time, you can see the road, the electricity, companies, and renovations, among others."

Former Senator Ballout was elected in 2005 and was rooted out by citizens of the county in 2014 after he lost his re-election bid to Senator J. Gble-bo Brown.

He attempted again in 2020, but lost to Senator James P. Biney from the National Patriotic Party.

He vowed to never give up as long as the people of Maryland ask him to contest in 2023. Editing by Jonathan Browne