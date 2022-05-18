Liberia: House Expresses Concern Over Diplomatic Passport Saga

The leadership of the House of Representatives says it is concerned about the illegal issuance of Liberian Diplomatic Passports to persons of non-diplomatic status.

According to a press release, members of the Leadership Committee are troubled by recent reports of diplomatic passports falling into the hands of indicted criminals and people with questionable characters; something the legislators note, borders on national security.

The release says during a leadership meeting on Monday, 16 May, Foreign Minister Dee Maxwell Kemayah was invited to brief the body and give accounts on the issuance of diplomatic passports to ineligible individuals.

It says Minister Kemayah informed the lawmakers that an investigation by the directive of President George Weah has been launched into the passport saga.

The Foreign Minister also assured the lawmakers that upon completion, findings of the investigation will be submitted to the august body.

Meanwhile, Members of the 54th Legislature return to the Capitol on Tuesday, 17 May to resume legislative functions as prescribed in a new Act setting up the calendar of adjournment.

The Liberian Legislature in March passed into law, "An Act to Amend Section 1 of an Act Fixing Day for the Annual Adjournment of the Legislature of the Republic of Liberia. And to establish in lieu thereof An Act Setting the Calendar of Adjournment for the Legislature, to adjourn for its first break the third Friday in March of each year and resume the 2nd Friday in May."

The second constituency break shall commence on the third Friday of July of each year and end on the third Friday of October of each year,

while the third constituency visit shall commence on the second Friday of December of each year and end on Friday immediately preceding the second working Monday of January of each year to satisfy the new Public Financial Management (PFM) Law which sets the budget year from January 1 to December 30; replacing July 1 to June 30.