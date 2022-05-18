Liberia: Noble Second Floor of the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law Offers Two Fully Funded Scholarship

Monrovia — The two top performing students of the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law at the University of Liberia have been awarded fully funded scholarship for the ongoing semester, thanks to the Noble Second Floor - a campus based organization comprising of law students and lawyers.

Students Nadia Gbalee Warner and Lasana L. Kamara have received the sum of US$1,351 each to cover their respective tuition fees (covering 16 credit hours) for the first semester of the academic year.

The gesture comes as the Noble Second Floor thrives to leave an indelible imprint on Liberia's only law school while remaining dedicated to horning their leadership acumen through legal scholarship.

Before making the presentation of the checks to the two top performing students on May 10 at the law school campus, Madam Hnede Sillah, President of the Noble Second Floor, emphasized that the campus-based organization will continue to embark upon meaningful projects that would impact the law school and at the same time sends a message to members of the legal community about the essence of giving back to the school.

She made the statement during an occasion organized by the Law School administration to honor over 35 students for their brilliant academic performances during the last two semesters.

Following the brief honoring program, Madam Sillah and members of the Noble Second Floor were then joined by Cllr. T. Negbalee Warner and other faculty members to officially present the checks to the two scholars.

Receiving the checks, Law Student Warner expressed gratitude to the Noble Second Floor for supporting her educational sojourn and promised to do better.

Also receiving the check on behalf of student Lasana L. Kamara, Madam Roberta Barclay, who is also a Law Student, thanked the organization for supporting Kamara's quest to continue his legal education.

The provision of the two scholarships is part of the organization's milestone project that also includes the procurement of modern and comfortable classroom chairs for the largest classroom (RH-2) at the school.

The Noble Second Floor considers the chair project as a "pilot project" intended to attract the attention of the UL administration and other well-meaning individuals of society to the plight of the school so that they may also contribute to the modernization of the school's facilities, the organization disclosed in a statement early this month following a donation of assorted toiletries to the law school administration.

Established in 2019, The Noble Second Floor is a campus-based organization comprising of law students and lawyers who are dedicated to advancing legal scholarship and contributing toward the improvement of Liberia's only bastion of legal education.