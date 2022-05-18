Liberia: Cllr. Tiawon Gongloe Rallies Support in the U.S. for the Liberian Presidency

Monrovia — Presidential Hopeful Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe who jetted off to the United States on Thursday, May 12, 2022 arrived safely on Friday, May 13, 2022.

The trip to the proverbial friend of Liberia is one of a full itineraries. Largely, the very important visit would get Cllr. Gongloe crisscross States and hold town hall meetings characterized by speaking to diverse audiences of US-based Liberians as well as United States politicians, academics, diplomats, rights defenders and development specialists.

According to media teams of Gongloe-support auxiliary groups in the United States, Cllr. Gongloe was warmly received on arrival by diverse entourages and hit the ground running with marathon meetings. Among them was a mammoth gathering of the Nimba community who heartily welcomed him and pledged its unflinching support of him in his bid for the Liberian Presidency. Crucially, the Presidential Hopeful addressed a 'Benefit Dinner' in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Attendance at the fundraiser was impressive as it brought together an array of US-based Liberians and their American friends and partners who ache for 'A Better Liberia' building of which Cllr. Gongloe will aspire when elected President 2023. Following this, he has been holding meetings answering questions about his plan and the practical ways he would transform Liberia.

Prior to boarding his flight at the Roberts International Airport in Margibi County, Cllr. Gongloe reportedly told aides he was pleased that the United States government afforded him the opportunity to visit their great Country, and that he would use the tour to abreast his audiences about the deliberate acts of bad governance of the current Liberian government that weightily impair recovery and development efforts of postwar Liberia. He reportedly added, "I will present graphically the stagnation, deprivation, starvation, injustice, insecurity, poverty and denial of public services Liberians face at the caprices of the George Weah-administration".

In his addresses and media interviews during the trip, Cllr. Gongloe assured the US-based Liberians and their friends of a new day Liberia would see in that as President of Liberia acts of corruption would stop by the exemplary actions he would take. Toward this end, already, Cllr. Gongloe pinpoints the 10-point guidepost dubbed "A Better Liberia Agenda" and a 12-point guideline styled "Strategy to Fight Corruption in Liberia" he has developed to further strengthen his already strong political will to propel the national overhaul and renewal Liberia itches for.