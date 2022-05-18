Gambia/Senegal: Scorpions to Arrive in Senegal On May 31st Ahead of AFCON Qualifiers

The Gambia senior national football team; the Scorpions will arrive in Senegal on 31st May 2022 ahead of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers opening match against South Sudan on 4th June 2022 at Stade Late Dior.

Coach Tom Saintfiet and his charges will hold series of training sessions in Thies, Senegal to prepare themselves fit enough for their crunch qualifier clash with the Sudanese.

The Scorpions will scuffle to pommel South Sudan in their opening group encounter to clutch the significant three points before clashing with Congo in their second group match.

The Gambia has been drawn against Mali, Congo and South Sudan in Group F of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.