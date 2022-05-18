Gambia: Appreciating the Role of Teachers!

opinion

We appreciate teachers now more than ever. Teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic has presented unimaginable challenges.

From learning to provide quality instruction remotely, to socially distancing in a classroom setting, to wearing masks while teaching and managing a room full of young people while trying to keep everyone safe and healthy is not exactly what they trained for, but our teachers have pulled it off in inspiring ways.

Despite all of its challenges, this past year has made people prouder than ever to be an educator. It has been an honor to watch they rise to every occasion and meet every challenge with compassion, creativity and care for all of your students."

When you think about it, teachers spend more time with our children than any other adults in their lives.

Each day, we trust teachers with our most valuable resources -- our children. They teach our students reading, writing and arithmetic, but they also teach them about playing well with others, self-esteem, the importance of goal setting, organizational skills, self-respect, respecting others and other important life lessons.

We know these highly trained, well-educated, credentialed professionals could find more lucrative careers, but they choose to teach, making a lasting difference in the lives of our youths each day.

Teachers not only mold minds they shape lives. They not only prepare children for tests on math or spelling but ready them for the tests they will face one day, each day, as adults.

All of us, as adults, can think back and fondly remember that special teacher who made a lasting difference.

All of us, whether we have children in school or not, should say and do more to express our gratitude to the dedicated women and men who choose to teach.

Teachers, thank you for all you do.

Guest Editorial